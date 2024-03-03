Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play dandiya at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo were seen playing dandiya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

Dhoni, who was with wife Sakshi, was seen matching his dandiya moves with Bravo.

Dhone wore a mint-coloured kurta while Bravo wore a yellow kurta-pajama for the Ambani bash. Besides MS Dhoni and Bravo, celebrities who marked their presence from the cricket fraternity included Sachin Tendulkar, Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, and Trent Boult.

Dhoni was also seen interacting with Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Aryan Khan. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan set the stage on fire with their joint performance at the pre-wedding event on Saturday night. Ranveer Singh also took centre stage and performed to ‘Gallan Goodiyan’ with Deepika Padukone.

The grand pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani kick-started on March 1 with pop star Rihanna’s performance. The events will conclude on March 3. Anant and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 this year.