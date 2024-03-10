WATCH: Music composer turns Radhika Merchant's 'Ekdum Krishna lage che' moment during Jamnagar anna seva into a viral song

The pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant were over a week back but social media users won't let it die down that soon.

This time around, Radhika Merchant's remark to a little kid during the anna seva event in Jamnagar took a musical turn. Mayur Jumani, a music composer, converted the song into a viral song. While serving food, Radhika Merchant said in Gujarati that the kid looked like Lord Krishna: "Ekdum Krishna lage che".

"Can't get 'Ekdum Krishna lage che' out of my head. Jamnagar universe ka hangover nahi utra abhi tak," Jumani wrote on Instagram. The video shared by Jumani opens to the 29-year-old heiress' remark and progresses to showcase the musical twists and turns added by Jumani.

The video, which was posted a day ago, has garnered over 14 million views and numerous comments so far. Music composer Yashraj Mukhate, who shot to fame after giving a musical twist to the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene from the popular TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, said: "Loved it."

"She promoted 'jai shree krishna' like nobody else ever could," a user said. "That flute part so beautiful (sic)," another user said. "Flute came out of the syllabus and surprised everyone (sic)," a comment said.

"This is the best version (sic)," yet another user said. A comment read: "Congratulations! You've been invited in her wedding for live event."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities took place in Jamnagar from March 1-3. The high-profile celebrations featured over 1,200 guests including the three Khans-- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates also attended the event. Global pop icon Rihanna and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh were among the performers at the event. The couple had their 'roka' ceremony in 2022 and their formal engagement in 2023. While there is no official announcement on the date of wedding, media reports suggest that Anant and Radhika are set to tie the knot sometime in July.