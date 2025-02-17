scorecardresearch
WATCH: Running late for exam, Satara student paraglides to college. Video goes viral

WATCH: Running late for exam, Satara student paraglides to college. Video goes viral

He decided to take the high-flying route when he was stuck in a jam and realised he had just minutes to reach his exam.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.  A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 

All of us have struggled to reach some place important due to traffic snarls and have thought of ways to dodge traffic. This can be either taking the metro or the local train to reach on time or maybe opting for a virtual meeting or work from home if you have the option to. 

This student from Maharashtra's Satara, however, took it to the extreme. A student, identified as Samarth Mahangade from Pasarani village, paraglided to his college to make it to his exams on time.

He decided to take the high-flying route when he was stuck in a jam and realised he had just minutes to reach his exam. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 

Some users admired the student's quick thinking whereas others poked fun at the situation. 

As per reports, Samarth was in Panchgani for some personal work on the day of his exam. He was 15 km away from his exam centre, located at the base of Pasarni Ghat and the road leading to the centre would take at least 30 minutes to clear. 

Samarth did not have that much time at hand and rushed to adventure sports expert Govind Yewale for some help. Following this, Yewale and his team at GP Adventure arranged the flight and ensured a safe landing near his college. 

Within minutes, Samarth was soaring over the traffic-heavy stretch and his friend went to his home to gather his hall ticket, writing pad, and pens. In around 5 minutes, they were above the exam centre and the paraglider landed on the school grounds.

Samarth then unbuckled himself and sprinted towards the exam hall. Since he arrived just in time as the question papers were being handed out, he was allowed to sit for the exam. 

Published on: Feb 17, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
