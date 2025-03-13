WAVES 2025: Govt to host outreach programme for diplomats on March 13; aims to boost international collaboration

The government is ramping up its global outreach for the upcoming World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), set to take place in Mumbai from May 1-4. In a key diplomatic move, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are hosting a special briefing on March 13 for foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Delhi.

The briefing will take place at 4:30 pm on March 13 at Chanakya Hall, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Chanakyapuri. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and MeitY), along with Minister of State L. Murugan (Information & Broadcasting & Parliamentary Affairs), and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will outline WAVES’ role as a unified global platform for the rapidly growing media and entertainment (M&E) industry.

WAVES 2025 aims to be a pivotal event, linking Indian creators and technologists with global industry leaders. The summit will spotlight four key sectors:

Broadcasting & infotainment

AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, extended reality)

Digital media & innovation

Films

One of the standout initiatives is an animation filmmakers competition, launched in partnership with Dancing Atoms, a leading animation company. This competition is designed to identify and nurture India's top storytelling talent in animation.

Key features of WAVES 2025

WAVES Bazaar: A first-of-its-kind e-marketplace for global content trade, facilitating year-round business deals and acquisitions.

WaveXcelerator: A dedicated platform where M&E startups can connect with investors and mentors, featuring live pitching sessions.

CreatoSphere: An immersive space hosting masterclasses, workshops, a gaming arena, and the Grand Finale of the Create in India Challenges, culminating in the WAVES CIC Awards.

With these ambitious initiatives, WAVES 2025 is set to become a landmark global event, driving innovation, partnerships, and new business opportunities in the media and entertainment (M&E) sector. The summit is positioned to amplify India’s role in content creation, intellectual property, and emerging technologies, cementing its place as a global powerhouse in media and entertainment.