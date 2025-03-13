scorecardresearch
WAVES 2025: Govt to host outreach programme for diplomats on March 13; aims to boost international collaboration

WAVES 2025 aims to be a pivotal event, linking Indian creators and technologists with global industry leaders. One of the standout initiatives is an animation filmmakers competition.

The summit is positioned to amplify India’s role in content creation, intellectual property, and emerging technologies, cementing its place as a global powerhouse in media and entertainment. The summit is positioned to amplify India’s role in content creation, intellectual property, and emerging technologies, cementing its place as a global powerhouse in media and entertainment.

The government is ramping up its global outreach for the upcoming World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), set to take place in Mumbai from May 1-4. In a key diplomatic move, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) are hosting a special briefing on March 13 for foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Delhi.   

The briefing will take place at 4:30 pm on March 13 at Chanakya Hall, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, Chanakyapuri. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and MeitY), along with Minister of State L. Murugan (Information & Broadcasting & Parliamentary Affairs), and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will outline WAVES’ role as a unified global platform for the rapidly growing media and entertainment (M&E) industry.   

WAVES 2025 aims to be a pivotal event, linking Indian creators and technologists with global industry leaders. The summit will spotlight four key sectors:   

  • Broadcasting & infotainment   
  • AVGC-XR (animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, extended reality)   
  • Digital media & innovation   
  • Films   

One of the standout initiatives is an animation filmmakers competition, launched in partnership with Dancing Atoms, a leading animation company. This competition is designed to identify and nurture India's top storytelling talent in animation.   

Key features of WAVES 2025   

WAVES Bazaar: A first-of-its-kind e-marketplace for global content trade, facilitating year-round business deals and acquisitions.   

WaveXcelerator: A dedicated platform where M&E startups can connect with investors and mentors, featuring live pitching sessions.   

CreatoSphere: An immersive space hosting masterclasses, workshops, a gaming arena, and the Grand Finale of the Create in India Challenges, culminating in the WAVES CIC Awards.   

With these ambitious initiatives, WAVES 2025 is set to become a landmark global event, driving innovation, partnerships, and new business opportunities in the media and entertainment (M&E) sector. The summit is positioned to amplify India's role in content creation, intellectual property, and emerging technologies, cementing its place as a global powerhouse in media and entertainment.

Published on: Mar 13, 2025, 6:19 PM IST
