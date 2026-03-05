The United States will work closely with India to ensure the country’s energy requirements are met in both the short and long term amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on Thursday.

Speaking in New Delhi on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Landau said Washington understands India’s growing energy needs and is committed to cooperating with New Delhi to maintain stable supplies despite disruptions caused by the conflict in the region.

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His remarks come as concerns grow over energy supply disruptions linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, a key region for global oil and gas shipments and a major supplier of crude to India.

Landau also indicated that a long-anticipated trade agreement between the United States and India is nearing completion, describing the deal as “close to the finish line.” He said the proposed pact could unlock significant economic potential by expanding trade flows and strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi, Landau described the proposed deal as a significant milestone in strengthening economic ties between the two countries. He indicated that discussions had entered their final stages and suggested the agreement could unlock substantial economic opportunities for both sides once concluded.

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The proposed pact is expected to boost bilateral trade, reduce barriers in key sectors, and deepen economic cooperation between the world’s largest and fifth-largest economies. Officials from both countries have been negotiating various aspects of the deal, including market access, supply chains and regulatory cooperation.

Beyond trade, Landau emphasised the broader strategic partnership between Washington and New Delhi. He said the two democracies share strong security interests, particularly in areas such as counterterrorism cooperation and maintaining freedom of navigation in critical maritime routes.

His remarks underscored the growing convergence between the United States and India across economic, security and geopolitical spheres, as both countries look to strengthen collaboration amid an increasingly complex global environment.