Weather update: Delhi may touch 40-degree mark this week with light rain on Saturday

Delhi weather: Capital is expected to see day temperature hovering near the 40-degree mark over the week, said India Meteorological Department officials.

Some respite is seen in the form of light rain and thundershowers on Saturday (April 13).

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 35.6 degree Celsius and 16.3 degree Celsius — one degree above and four degrees below the normal, respectively — said the IMD.

A maximum of 36 degree Celsius and a minimum of 17 degree Celsius are likely to be recorded on Monday, alongside a clear sky, it added.

The maximum temperature is expected to touch 38 degree Celsius on Wednesday as well as Friday. The minimum — which has remained below the normal so far — is expected to rise to 21 degree Celsius by the end of the week, said the weather department.

The normal temperature range for the second week of April is likely to be between 36 degree Celsius and 21 degree Celsius, predicted the IMD.

A consistent breeze, meanwhile, has ensured that the air quality of the Capital remained in the “moderate” category in April so far.

On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 178, which falls in the “moderate” category.

A drop in the wind speed, however, is expected mid-week, with the air quality likely to dip to the “poor” category.