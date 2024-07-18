Weather update: Heavy rainfall alert issued for Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, Delhi may get light rainfall

The country’s financial capital, Mumbai, will record heavy rainfall according to forecast from the weather department. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has announced a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the city. Additionally, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy showers has also been issued for isolated locations in Thane and Palghar districts.

"Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs today. There is a possibility of very heavy rain in isolated places. High tide waves are expected to rise 3.78 mtr at 10:03 hours and 3.23 mtr at 21:35 hrs," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai city receives rainfall this morning, visuals from Eastern Express Highway pic.twitter.com/Z1rpS5dqj3 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2024

According to an orange alert, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while a yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued in several parts of the state, including Yavatmal, Washim, Wardha, Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Amravati, Akola, Nanded and Hingoli. A red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas has been issued in Ratnagiri for today.

Several parts of the state have seen heavy downpour for the last couple of days, causing waterlogging and transport snarls in different cities.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi is likely to see mainly cloudy sky on July 18 with the possibility of light rainfall. The day’s forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.05 degree Celsius and 40.89 degree Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 44 percent.

Rest of India

The IMD issued an immediate alert of light to moderate rainfall at some places accompanied with isolated thunderstorms & lightning likely along west coast (Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala), Jammu & Kashmir, west Uttarakhand, sub-Himalayan west Bengal, west Assam, east Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands during next 3 hours.

In Karnataka, a landslide on National Highway 66 killed four individuals and left three others missing. This incident, which occurred on July 16, was caused by heavy rainfall, ANI reported. In Uttar Pradesh, 10 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, a state relief commissioner office report said on July 17. According to the report, 13 districts in the state are flood affected. These districts are - Lakhimpur Kheri, Kushinagar, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Siddharthnagar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Unnao, Deoria, Hardoi, Ayodhya, Budaun and Maharajganj.

In Kerala, all educational institutions in Wayanad district will remain closed today due to heavy rainfall alert.