'When I faced abuse, your unconditional love...': Rahul Gandhi pens down emotional letter to people of Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote a heartfelt letter to the people of Wayanad, expressing deep gratitude for their steadfast support throughout his tenure as their Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha. Rahul, who successfully contested from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli constituencies in the 2019 elections, is now stepping down from representing Wayanad, by electoral regulations.

"I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn't matter which political formation you supported, it didn't matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke," Rahul wrote in his letter shared on X.

Gandhi acknowledged the unwavering support and comfort he received from the people of Wayanad despite facing continuous criticism. He expressed confidence in his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, who is slated to contest in the upcoming bypoll for the Wayanad constituency.

"When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home, and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me," he said.

After a leadership meeting in New Delhi on June 17, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge declared that Rahul Gandhi would continue representing the Rae Bareli seat and vacate the Wayanad constituency to pave the way for Priyanka Gandhi's candidacy.

In his message, Rahul Gandhi also praised the "bravery, beauty, and confidence" of the young girls who interpreted his speeches, reminiscing about their significant role in his public engagements.

"I do not know how to thank you for what you have done for me. For the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most. You are part of my family and I will always be there for each and every one of you," Rahul concluded in his letter.

