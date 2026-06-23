When Sundar Pichai bunked class and drove to Vegas: The Stanford story behind his life lessons

Google CEO Sundar Pichai used an unexpected story from his student days at Stanford University to deliver a message on life, choices and success during the university's 2026 commencement ceremony.

Addressing graduates, Pichai recalled how, as a young student at Stanford, he skipped class for the first time and embarked on an impromptu road trip to Las Vegas — an experience he said taught him that not every decision carries life-altering consequences.

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Don't Miss: 'The world won't end if you relax a little': Sundar Pichai's guide to getting life right

The road trip that started with one question

Pichai said he was in his first winter quarter at Stanford when a classmate named Pat made an unexpected suggestion.

"One Wednesday morning in January, my first winter quarter, we were on our way to class. He was like, Do you want to go to Vegas instead?"

The proposal was far outside Pichai's comfort zone. He had never skipped a class and had never taken a road trip before. Yet he agreed.

The two students packed their belongings and drove through the mountains toward Las Vegas. Along the way, Pichai experienced snowfall for the first time.

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"As we drove through them, it started to snow. I had never seen snow before. I stuck my hand out to grab it, I couldn't believe the softness of the flurries," he recalled.

The pair eventually reached Las Vegas after a nine-hour drive. Pat taught him blackjack, where Pichai started with $5 and won a little more before deciding to stop.

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'The world won't end if I relax a little'

The trip, he said, left a lasting impression not because of Las Vegas itself but because of what it taught him about life. "For the first time, I realized the world won't end if I relaxed a little."

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Pichai told graduates that high achievers often feel enormous pressure to make every decision perfectly, from academics and internships to careers and personal milestones.

But many moments that seem critical at the time are not necessarily "make or break", he said.

"Your first job out of college, the city you move to next, whether to take that road trip. While those moments add texture to your journey, they rarely determine the course of your life."

Three filters for life

Using the Vegas story as a backdrop, Pichai shared what he called three filters that have guided his life and career.

Choose optimism

The first filter, he said, is optimism.

Reflecting on his upbringing in Chennai, Pichai spoke about growing up amid drought concerns and limited access to technology. He recalled arriving in California and remarking that the landscape looked brown rather than green.

His host mother, Mrs Jane Earl, responded: "We prefer to call it golden."

"Where I saw brown, she saw golden," Pichai said, describing the exchange as a lesson in reframing challenges and seeing possibilities where others see limitations.

He said the same outlook helped him cope when he abandoned plans for a PhD and shifted course professionally.

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Work on hard things

The second filter is to seek out difficult challenges.

Pichai recounted joining Google in 2004 and later becoming part of the small team that developed the Chrome browser.

At the time, many inside the company believed building a browser would require hundreds of engineers. The Chrome team had only around 10 people.

After launch, growth slowed, and then-Steve Ballmer publicly dismissed Chrome as a "rounding error."

Rather than backing down, the team kept improving the product.

"Working on hard things has taught me a lot," Pichai said. "And even if you miss meeting the high goals you set, you will still achieve something great."

Do what excites you

The third filter, he said, is pursuing work that genuinely excites you.

Pichai described how access to technology transformed his life, from growing up in India with limited access to computers to arriving at Stanford in 1993 and witnessing the internet's rapid development firsthand.

That excitement ultimately led him to Google and later projects such as Android and Chromebooks.

"So as you look at your own path, don't focus on the thing your parents want you to do or the thing all your friends are doing or that society expects of you," he said.

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"Instead, think about the things that keep you chatting excitedly with your roommate late into the night and go do those things."

A message for graduates

Closing his address, Pichai urged graduates not to obsess over getting every decision right.

"The important thing isn't to get them all right, it's to find a way to keep moving forward," he said.

"Sometimes we end up somewhere wonderful, like a beautiful snow-capped mountain. Other times, we end up in, well, Vegas. Both are a gift."

