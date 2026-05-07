This Samsung smartwatch can predict fainting minutes in advance: Study

Samsung conducted a joint clinical study with Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital in Korea during which they found out that the Galaxy Watch 6 could accurately predict vasovagal syncope (VVS), which is a common type of fainting. This marks the world’s first successful use of a commercial smartwatch to predict fainting, and the study was also published in the European Heart Journal Digital Health.

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The study involved 132 patients who were showing symptoms of VVS. It was conducted by a research team led by Professor Cho. The company stated that fainting may happen due to stress, pain, fear, or strong emotions. While the condition is usually not dangerous, falling suddenly after fainting can cause serious injuries.

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During controlled medical tests designed to trigger fainting, researchers used the Galaxy Watch 6’s PPG sensor and heart rate variability (HRV) data. An AI algorithm then analysed this health data to look for warning signs.

The AI model then predicts possible fainting episodes up to 5 minutes before they happen with about 84.6% overall accuracy. Jongmin Choi, Head of Health R&D Group, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, Samsung Electronic said, “This study is an example of how wearable technology can help shift healthcare from being designed for ‘post-care’ to a model of ‘preventive care.”

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“We are committed to driving technological innovation that empowers our users to lead healthier everyday lives,” he added.

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While it comes as a breakthrough for health tracking, Samsung has not confirmed whether the feature will come to other Galaxy Watch models. But newer watches with the required health sensors, such as PPG sensors and heart rate variability tracking, may support it in the future.

Samsung, in a statement, said that it “plans to further advance the health monitoring capabilities of its wearable portfolio and expand collaboration with leading medical institutions.”

“Through these efforts, the company aims to lead the digital health industry and accelerate the implementation of personalised, preventive health solutions,” it added.