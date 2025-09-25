'Whoever is in love with Nepal...': Devendra Fadnavis attacks Rahul Gandhi, says our Gen Z thinks differently

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday attacked Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over his call to India's Gen Z to help stop alleged vote theft. Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, Fadnavis said, "whoever is in love with Nepal, can stay there".

Calling Rahul Gandhi "alone" and "hopeless", Fadnavis said that the LoP's appeal to Gen Z would not work.

"The young people of India do not have the time to protest. On Gen Z thinks different. Rahul Gandhi alone is hopeless, he does not have anyone else to bring down the government. His appeal to Gen Z will not work," the Maharashtra CM said.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi is shocked that no one seems to be willing to help him, despite all the lies and shenanigans.

"Rahul Gandhi wants to appeal to the Gen Z because he still thinks that someone is still out there who can remove the ruling government from power. But for the Gen Z, I do not want to say on national television what Rahul Gandhi's importance is," he stressed.

Fadnavis' take comes days after Rahul Gandhi appealed to India's Gen Z and students, urging them to protect the Constitution and democracy after alleging vote tampering in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

"The country's youth, the country's students, the country's Gen Z will save the Constitution, protect democracy, and stop vote theft. I will always stand with them," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi's comments followed a press briefing where he claimed illegal deletion and addition of votes using centralised software. The Election Commission rejected these claims as "baseless." His tweet came days after Gen Z-led protests in Nepal resulted in the removal of the KP Sharma Oli government.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the historic ties between India and Nepal while admitting that the two nations have had very different trajectories.

"India has made huge developments, becoming the fourth-largest economy in the world. The young people of our nation work in startup ecosystems, as well as in sectors like AI, engineering and biotechnology. The young people of India have taken over the world," he noted.