‘Why are you opposing his medical tests’: AAP, BJP leaders’ spat over Arvind Kejriwal’s bail pleas

Aam Aadmi Party asked the Enforcement Directorate why it was opposing the extension of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bail and why it was not allowing Kejriwal to undergo the tests as suggested by the doctors.

AAP leader Atishi, at a press conference, said that Kejriwal was experiencing sudden and unexplained weight loss during his custody with the ED. She also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing with the health of Kejriwal.

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed an application for seven-day interim bail at the Rouse Avenue Court. He sought an extension to the bail for his health check-ups, because during his ED custody, he lost 6-7 kg of his weight. Such sudden and unexplained weight loss is an indicator of several serious diseases. Not just this, his ketone level has reached a critical level. His sugar level is on a continuous spike," Atishi said.

However, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva responded to the AAP leader’s allegations and asked how Kejriwa was campaigning amid the heatwave in Delhi and Punjab. He accused AAP of casting aspersions on the judiciary too.

Atishi asked why the ED opposing the interim bail plea. “Why is the BJP opposing it? I want to ask BJP and ED - Why are you opposing Kejriwal's tests? I want to ask them - What did you do to Kejriwal that he experienced unexplained weight loss?” she said.

The AAP leader said that Kejriwal has been advised by the doctors to undergo tests for cancer, kidney ailments and heart related issues.

Kejriwal had filed two pleas in the Rouse Avenue Court – one plea is for regular bail in a money laundering case, and the other is for a seven-day extension on his interim bail on medical grounds. Currently, Kejriwal is on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court until June 1.

A Delhi court issued a notice to the ED on Kejriwal's plea seeking regular bail in the money laundering case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the central probe agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea by Saturday.