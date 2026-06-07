Why Delhi is taking down 500 National flags across the city

Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to temporarily take down all 500 large national flags installed across the city after several of them were damaged during recent spells of bad weather, according to a report by PTI.

The move comes after strong winds and thunderstorms over the past few days left a number of tricolours torn and damaged at prominent locations across Delhi.

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"We will re-hoist the flags after the thunderstorm warning of IDM is cleared. Due to strong winds and bad weather, several flags were torn and damaged, so we have decided to bring all of them down across the city to prevent further damage," a PWD officer told the news agency.

Around 500 flagpoles, each standing 115 feet tall, have been installed across Delhi. The flags are made of polyester material to reduce wear and tear and prevent frequent damage. However, the recent weather conditions proved too harsh for them to withstand.

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Another official said teams have been deployed across the city to assess the extent of the damage.

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"Our teams are on the ground checking if any flag is damaged. We will replace them with undamaged flags, as these are big flags. It is taking some time," the official noted.

The installation of the giant tricolours began in 2022 under the previous AAP government's 'Deshbhakti' budget initiative, which aimed to spread a sense of nationalism by ensuring the national flag was visible across the capital.

The flags have been erected at major intersections and along key roads so that residents regularly encounter the tricolour in their neighbourhoods.

Officials also said the project was implemented in accordance with the Flag Code of India, 2002, which governs the display and use of the national flag.

IMD's forecast

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Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms, light rain and strong winds during the night.

According to station-wise data, the Ridge weather station recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.4 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches below normal, followed by Palam at 40.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 notches below normal.

Safdarjung and Lodhi Road each recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius, which was normal for the season. Ayanagar recorded 39.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal.

The weather office said Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder and lightning. A spell of very light rain or light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is likely during the night.

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius. No weather warning has been issued.

On the minimum temperature front, Safdarjung recorded 26.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 142, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

(With inputs from PTI)