'Why negotiate with illegal immigrants?': Kanwal Sibal lashes out at Syeda Hameed over Bangladeshis in Assam

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal on Wednesday slammed Syeda Hameed, former Planning Commission member, over her remarks on Bangladeshis in Assam. During an address, Hameed said that even if a few Bangladeshis were there in the state, the government should negotiate with them. Sibal, however, asked how she knew that there were only a few Bangladeshis.

"Minimising the number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. How has she determined there are only a few? 'Negotiate' with illegal immigrants? Negotiate with those who have broken our laws? Negotiation means persuasion or give and take? This is inscribed in what manual? Why bat for illegal immigrants? The issue is surcharged. And then be surprised at the reaction?" he asked.

Why bat… https://t.co/bkcJTaNX6J — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) August 27, 2025

Sibal's post came after Hameed said: "I have the most beautiful experience of Assam. I have been to every nook and corner of Assam. But I was never conscious of the fact that I am a Muslim and a woman. Right now, suddenly, my name is all over India. Bangladeshi has become a cuss word now. It has become a horrendous word now. Even if a few Bangladeshis have come in, sit down and negotiate with them, and escort them back."

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had launched a sharp attack on Hameed over her remarks backing Bangladeshis in India. "People like Syeda Hameed, a close confidant of the Gandhi family legitimise illegal infiltrators, as they seek to realise Jinnah's dream of making Assam a part of Pakistan," Sarma had said. "Today Assamese identity is on the brink of extinction because of the tacit support of people like her. But we are the sons and daughters of Lachit Barphukan, WE WILL FIGHT till the last drop of our blood to save our State and our identity."

The Chief Minister further declared that Assam would not accept illegal immigrants. "Let me make it very clear, Bangladeshis are not welcome in Assam, it is not their land. Anyone sympathising with them may accommodate them in their own backyards. Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER," he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Hameed was misleading in the name of humanity. "It's about our land and identity. Why are minority Buddhists, Christians, Hindus & Sikhs persecuted in Bangladesh and Pakistan? Syeda Hameed may be close to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi but shouldn't support illegal migrants."

Hameed, who was recently in Assam with activists including Prashant Bhushan and Harsh Mander, said Bangladeshis should not be deprived of the right to live in India. "What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. Earth is so large, Bangladeshis can live here. Not depriving anyone's rights," she said.

Arguing that eviction of immigrants based on nationality was unjust, she added: "Allah has made this earth for humans, not for devils. If a person is standing on earth, evicting them is like 'qayamat' (doomsday) on Muslims."

