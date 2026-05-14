Why no outrage over Udhayanidhi's 'Sanatana Dharma' attack? Sridhar Vembu explains

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on Thursday argued that language and cultural usage explain why there has not been stronger outrage among Tamil Hindus over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s repeated attacks on "Sanatana Dharma".

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He said the word "sanathanam" is not commonly used in Tamil, and many people in the state do not immediately associate it with Hinduism. "When Udayanidhi Stalin repeatedly attacks 'sanathanam' in Tamil, why is there not more outrage among the highly religious Tamil Hindu population? I believe it comes down to language," Vembu said in a detailed post on X.

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When Udayanidhi Stalin repeatedly attacks "sanathanam" in Tamil, why is there not more outrage among the highly religious Tamil Hindu population?



I believe it comes down to language.



In Tamil language, the word "sanathanam" (eternal in English) is not in regular use. Most Tamil… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 14, 2026

The tech veteran said the Tamil words "dharmam" or "aram" are more widely understood and culturally rooted. "In the Tamil language, the word ‘sanathanam’ (eternal in English) is not in regular use. Most Tamil people do not know this word, and I did not know it myself as a child," he said.

Vembu contrasted this with Hindi usage, where "sanatan dharam" directly refers to Hinduism. But in Tamil usage, he said, the word 'dharmam' would effectively mean 'Hindu dharam' in Hindi.

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He argued that if Udhayanidhi had directly attacked "dharmam" in Tamil, he would have faced significantly stronger criticism. "That is why he is picking the word ‘sanathanam’ to attack because that word is not widely known in Tamil," he said.

Vembu added that the DMK's repeated attacks on Hindu deities had historically strengthened anti-DMK sentiment in Tamil Nadu. He said the DMK has never won a majority on its own ever, because of that huge, strong anti-DMK current.

He also claimed that Udhayanidhi's comments were further widening opposition to the ruling party. "With all his 'sincere' effort, he is making the word known in Tamil too - and he has made the already huge anti DMK vote in Tamil Nadu even bigger," he said.

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Vembu's remarks came two days after Udhayanidhi, in his maiden speech as Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, again called for the "abolition" of Sanatana Dharma.

"Sanatana Dharma, which divides the people, must certainly be abolished," Udhayanidhi said on Tuesday.

The DMK leader had made similar remarks in September 2023, triggering political backlash, protests, and multiple court cases filed by pro-Hindu groups.

