Ashish Kacholia stock: 65x rally in 6 yrs; gets brokerages' attention again — here's why

Ashish Kacholia Multibagger stock: One stock backed by Ashish Kacholia, a seasoned Dalal Street investor, has drawn fresh interest from brokerage firms, which see more upside potential in the counter, despite a sharp rally in the last six years. Interestingly, the stock has jumped over 50 per cent in the last one month.

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The stock is Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd, which as stock was seen at Rs 2,838.60 on Thursday, hitting its new 52-week high. The company was commanding a market capitalization close to Rs 13,000 crore. While it has gained 53.5 per cent from Rs 1,850 levels in April 2026.

The counter has soared nearly 65 times, or delivered a 6,450 per cent return to investors in six years from its value around Rs 44 in May 2020. The stock has rallied 550 per cent in the last five years, while it has zoomed nearly 12x in the last three years, when it was around Rs 205-210 in April 2023. The stock is up 25 per cent on a year-to-date basis in 2026 so far.

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Ventura Securities said Shaily Engineering has built a resilient multi-segment platform that balances high-growth potential with earnings stability. The company operates across three key verticals - Healthcare, Consumer, and Industrial - with the healthcare business, focused on high-precision drug delivery systems, emerging as its high-growth and high-margin engine.

Ventura said it is positioned for long-term growth through its multi-product platform and 20 ongoing programmes in biologics such as GLP-1 and biosimilars. The biologic drugs now account for about 30 per cent of global pharma sales, with nearly all requiring subcutaneous injection delivery, while the global biosimilars market is projected to reach about $144 billion by 2031.

The report said the global pen injector market is expected to grow to $74 billion by 2030. Ventura Securities also pointed to the upcoming GLP-1 patent cliff, starting with semaglutide in 2026, as the first phase of a broader patent expiry cycle, it said. Ventura has initiated with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 3,620 on the stock.

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Shaily Engineering manufactures precision injection moulded plastic components across three segments- healthcare (pen injectors, autoinjectors), consumer, and industrial (high-performance polymer parts for automotive and industrial OEMs). Over 71 per cent of its revenue is export-driven, supplying Fortune 100 clients across 40 countries from its seven manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

Shaily Engineering is transitioning into a structurally stronger business with improving earnings visibility as the healthcare segment scales up, said B&K Securities. "We believe the premium is warranted given the company’s participation in a long-duration GLP-1 opportunity, strong client stickiness through regulatory-linked relationships, and increasing share of IP-led revenues," it said.

We project FY25–28E revenue, ebitda and profit CAGR of 27 per cent, 46 per cent and 57 per cent, driven by rapid healthcare scale-up, a better business mix, and margin expansion supported by its IP-led drug delivery devices platform. The business offers a combination of growth visibility and cash flow generation, with the ability to self-fund expansion while maintaining balance sheet strength," it added with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 3,550.

Seasoned investor Ashish Kacholia and his affiliate Suryavanshi Commotrade cumulativel owned 23,93,680 equity shares, or 5.21 per cent stake, in the company as of March 31, 2026. His stake is valued at Rs 679.50 crore on Thursday. The seasoned investors owned more than 50 stocks valued nearly at Rs 3,000 crore but Shaily Engineering is his biggest holding in terms of value.