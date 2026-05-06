Why Vijay shifted TVK 108 MLAs to a resort despite Congress backing

In a key post-election move, MLAs of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) have been shifted to a private luxury resort in Mamallapuram as the party steps up efforts to form the government in Tamil Nadu. A total of 108 TVK MLAs, including those from distant regions, were brought to the resort in Mamallapuram on Wednesday, according to a report by ANI.

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MLAs housed under tight security

The arrangement follows a meeting with party leader Vijay.

Don't Miss: Will go with Vijay in Tamil Nadu: Congress makes it clear, says THIS on DMK

To ensure security, a heavy police presence has been deployed around the resort, with increased surveillance in place.

Over 50 MLAs are currently staying at the Four Point Star hotel in Poonjeri, Mamallapuram, and more TVK MLAs are expected to arrive through the day.

The party is continuing internal discussions and strategising its next steps.

Congress will support TVK

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that the Congress will back Thalapathy Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu to "respect the people's mandate" and help in the formation of a secular government in the state.

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Even though the TVK won 108 seats in the assembly polls, it is still 10 seats short of the halfway mark of 118.

In an interaction with India Today, Karti Chidambaram said, "The Congress party is respecting the mandate of the people. See, if you take this position that anybody who's contested an election in a formation will only stick to their position, then we'll have no government. That is not what the people of Tamil Nadu wanted."

Calling the Tamil Nadu election result a "mandate for change", he added that the Congress would help TVK bring other parties on board as efforts continue to secure support from other regional parties.

Responding to criticism from the DMK, he termed the "backstabbing" remark as "unfortunate" and said it reflects a lack of understanding of post-poll alliances. Drawing comparisons with global examples, he noted that even ideologically different parties come together to ensure stability.

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On the Congress-DMK relationship, Chidambaram clarified that the decision to support TVK would not affect ties at the national level. Referring to DMK leader MK Stalin, he said, "He understands the ground reality. He understands the expectations of other political parties. I'm sure he understands this. This is not something which is unthinkable, which is happening."

He also pointed out that the AIADMK is facing an "existential crisis" after consecutive electoral losses.

Meanwhile, the Congress has extended conditional support to TVK. "Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India," the party said in a letter.

In Delhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal confirmed that Vijay had sought the party’s support and said the leadership has asked the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee to take a final decision.

TVK’s position and the numbers

Earlier, on May 4, TVK made a historic breakthrough in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the single largest party. It secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling 10 short of the majority mark.

TVK, contesting for the first time, reportedly secured a 34.92% vote share, marking a significant debut upset and signalling a shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. A comparison of six Assembly elections from 2001 to 2026 suggests changing voter preferences across major parties.

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Congress has also indicated support and sought an "appropriate share" in a future government arrangement.

The Congress holds 5 seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has 4. The CPI, CPI(M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and IUML have 2 seats each. The BJP, DMDK, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam have one seat each.

The DMK and AIADMK secured 59 and 47 seats respectively.