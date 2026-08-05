‘Will take time to restore’: JP Nadda on flood-ravaged Assam; 1.28 lakh people affected, 89 dead

"I have visited the flood-hit Nepalikhuti area. Along with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, I have witnessed the scale of devastation. The damage is so huge that it will take time (for normalcy to return)," said Nadda. “I want to assure on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there will be no shortcoming from the Indian government. Whether it is financial assistance, rehabilitation, compensation or support for property losses, everything will be provided."

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported that the number of affected people decreased to 1.22 lakh in five districts on Tuesday from over 1.28 lakh across six districts on Monday. However, the death toll rose by two in the last 24 hours, with fresh deaths reported in Sivasagar and Golaghat districts, including a boy who drowned in floodwaters.

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ASDMA said more than 1,22,100 people remain affected in Charaideo, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Jorhat and Sivasagar districts. Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with nearly 60,000 people affected, followed by Charaideo with over 31,000 and Jorhat with nearly 20,000.

The administration is running 55 relief camps and distribution centres in four districts, sheltering 17,857 affected people. Medical and veterinary teams, along with other agencies, continue relief and rescue operations.

ASDMA reported that 365 villages remain under water and 15,342.92 hectares of crop area have been damaged across the state. Floodwaters have also damaged embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The deluge has affected 26,575 domestic animals and poultry.

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On Wednesday morning, ASDMA said the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district continued to be in a severe flood situation. Citizens were advised to stay away from the river due to the rising water level.