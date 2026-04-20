‘Win-win for both’: Sergio Gor signals optimism ahead of India-US trade talks in Washington

An Indian delegation is set to travel to Washington this week for a fresh round of high-level trade negotiations with the United States, with both sides signalling optimism about finalising a long-pending bilateral trade agreement.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, described the upcoming talks as a “win-win” for both nations, underlining growing momentum in economic ties between New Delhi and Washington. The visit is part of efforts to push forward the first phase of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), which has been under discussion for months.

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The Indian delegation — comprising around a dozen officials — is expected to hold negotiations over three days in Washington, beginning this week. The team will be led by senior commerce ministry officials and include representatives from key departments such as customs and external affairs.

The Indian trade delegation will be arriving in Washington this week. A great step to finalize our bilateral trade deal. A win-win for both nations! — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) April 20, 2026

This marks a significant step in reviving in-person negotiations, which had slowed in recent months, and signals renewed urgency on both sides to resolve outstanding trade issues and firm up the agreement framework.

What’s on the table

The discussions are expected to focus on tariff structures, market access, and regulatory cooperation — key sticking points in previous rounds. Earlier, both countries had agreed on a broad framework for the deal, including a proposed reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods to around 18%, though evolving tariff policies in the US have added complexity to the negotiations.

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Officials say the talks will aim to iron out these finer details and move closer to finalising the first tranche of the agreement.

In a recent statement, Gor highlighted that the talks represent a positive step forward for both economies, reflecting shared strategic and commercial interests. The negotiations also come amid a broader push to deepen India-US economic engagement, with both countries looking to strengthen supply chains and expand bilateral trade.