'Wish I had such a house as a kid': PM Modi breaks down during housing scheme event in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Modi on Friday broke down as he addressed a crowd in Solapur, Maharashtra, during an event dedicated to homes constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban Scheme. Over 15,000 beneficiaries, including power loom workers, rag pickers, vendors, handloom workers, and bidi industry workers, received homes.

Expressing happiness for those whose dreams came true with the new homes, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development projects, including Rs. 2,000 crore worth of 8 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) projects in Maharashtra.

The PMAY-Urban scheme has been a transformative initiative by the Government of India, aiming to provide affordable homes to the citizens of Maharashtra. This particular event celebrated the completion of the country's largest society built under the PMAY, fulfilling a promise made by PM Modi back in 2014. The beneficiaries of this massive housing project include a diverse group of people such as handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, bidi workers, and drivers.

In addition to the emotional dedication of homes, PM Modi also inaugurated several development projects in Solapur, including eight Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) projects worth Rs. 2,000 crore. These projects are part of AMRUT 2.0, which aims to provide universal water supply and improved sewage/septage management in urban areas.

"Under the PM Awas Yojana, the inauguration of the country's largest society has taken place. I wish I had a chance to live in such a house when I was a kid. I feel happy when I see that the dreams of thousands of families have been fulfilled. And their blessings are the biggest asset for me," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | PM Modi gets emotional as he talks about houses completed under PMAY-Urban scheme in Maharashtra, to be handed over to beneficiaries like handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, among others.



PM is addressing an event in… pic.twitter.com/KlBnL50ms5 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

"In the last 10 years, my government implemented schemes aimed at removing poverty," he added.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also launched the distribution of the first two instalments of PM-SVANIDHI to 10,000 beneficiaries in Maharashtra, further empowering the urban poor and marginalized communities in the state.

"In the 3rd term of our Central government, India will be in the top three economies of the world. I have given this guarantee to the people of India that in my next term, I will bring India into the top three countries of the world. This is my guarantee..." PM Modi said while promising that India will be brought into the top three countries of the world.

His schedule was packed with other events, including the inauguration of the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre and the launch of the Boeing Sukanya program in Bengaluru, Karnataka, followed by the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

