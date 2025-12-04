'Won't be resolved in a few months by clicking a button,' Putin on complexities of Israel-Palestine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the context of the ongoing conflict with Israel. He stated that the establishment of such a state would be crucial to resolving the issues in the region.

In an interview with India Today and Aaj Tak at the Kremlin, Putin explained, "We don’t propose any new plans. We have always believed that the only way to solve the Palestinian issue is through the implementation of solutions that the United Nations has adopted and considered over many years."

Advertisement

He went on to say, "The most important of these solutions is the creation of an independent Palestinian state, which is the key to addressing all the issues." Putin stressed that a just and lasting resolution can only be achieved through the implementation of long-standing international frameworks and agreements.

When asked about his views on the Iran-Israel conflict and whether he believed Arab countries could have supported Palestine more strongly, similar to Iran — Russia's key ally — Putin acknowledged Iran’s support for Palestine.

However, he disagreed with the idea that Arab countries have not contributed enough. "Each of these countries is concerned about Palestine and its people in their own way, trying to help resolve the situation. Some efforts are visible, while others remain behind the scenes, but that doesn't mean that no one is doing anything," he said.

Advertisement

Putin also highlighted the complexity of the Palestinian issue, noting that it cannot be resolved quickly or with simple solutions. "This is not something that can be fixed in a few months with the push of a button," he remarked, emphasizing the need for patience and sustained efforts. He reiterated that the ultimate goal should remain the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The Israel-Palestine conflict, which has persisted since 2022, saw a temporary ceasefire agreed upon by both parties on October 10, 2025, marking a brief halt in the long-standing hostilities.