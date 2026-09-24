Yamuna Expressway horror: 9 burned to death as private bus bursts into flames, several injured

Thick, suffocating smoke ripped through a crowded sleeper bus on the Yamuna Expressway early Thursday morning, transforming a routine journey into a desperate fight for survival that left nine passengers dead and several others injured near the Noida International Airport site in Jewar.
The private tourist bus, carrying between 30 and 50 passengers from Delhi to Mahoba, was moving along the expressway when a sudden blaze erupted. With most passengers asleep in their berths, panic engulfed the cabin within seconds as flames rapidly spread through the vehicle. Panicked travelers rushed toward the exit, while several others broke glass windows and leaped onto the highway to escape the inferno.