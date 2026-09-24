Yamuna Expressway horror: 9 burned to death as private bus bursts into flames, several injured

Police and emergency response teams rushed to the scene following frantic calls from witnesses and surviving passengers. Firefighters battled the blaze to extinguish the flames, but the vehicle was completely gutted, leaving behind a charred skeleton on the expressway shoulder.

Senior administrative and police officials supervised relief operations on site. Authorities at the Jewar toll plaza provided immediate first aid to survivors before arranging tempo travelers to transport them safely toward their destinations. The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.

Taking cognisance of the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“The chief minister directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. The chief minister spoke to the families of the deceased and directed that all possible assistance be provided. The chief minister wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Chief Minister's Office said in an official statement.

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An investigation has been launched by local authorities to determine the cause of the sudden fire.