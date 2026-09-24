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Yamuna Expressway horror: 9 burned to death as private bus bursts into flames, several injured

Yamuna Expressway horror: 9 burned to death as private bus bursts into flames, several injured

With most passengers asleep in their berths, panic engulfed the cabin within seconds as flames rapidly spread through the vehicle. Panicked travelers rushed toward the exit, while several others broke glass windows and leaped onto the highway to escape the inferno.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 8:03 AM IST
Yamuna Expressway horror: 9 burned to death as private bus bursts into flames, several injuredAuthorities at the Jewar toll plaza provided immediate first aid to survivors before arranging tempo travelers to transport them safely toward their destinations.

Thick, suffocating smoke ripped through a crowded sleeper bus on the Yamuna Expressway early Thursday morning, transforming a routine journey into a desperate fight for survival that left nine passengers dead and several others injured near the Noida International Airport site in Jewar.

The private tourist bus, carrying between 30 and 50 passengers from Delhi to Mahoba, was moving along the expressway when a sudden blaze erupted. With most passengers asleep in their berths, panic engulfed the cabin within seconds as flames rapidly spread through the vehicle. Panicked travelers rushed toward the exit, while several others broke glass windows and leaped onto the highway to escape the inferno.

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Police and emergency response teams rushed to the scene following frantic calls from witnesses and surviving passengers. Firefighters battled the blaze to extinguish the flames, but the vehicle was completely gutted, leaving behind a charred skeleton on the expressway shoulder.

Senior administrative and police officials supervised relief operations on site. Authorities at the Jewar toll plaza provided immediate first aid to survivors before arranging tempo travelers to transport them safely toward their destinations. The injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.

Taking cognisance of the tragedy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“The chief minister directed officials to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. The chief minister spoke to the families of the deceased and directed that all possible assistance be provided. The chief minister wished for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Chief Minister's Office said in an official statement.

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An investigation has been launched by local authorities to determine the cause of the sudden fire.

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Published on: Sep 24, 2026 8:03 AM IST
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