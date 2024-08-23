Yogi Adityanath most popular CM all over India, Mood of the Nation survey reveals

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the best performing Chief Minister in the country. CM Yogi beat his rivals -- Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee -- in the popularity contest by a huge margin, according to the Mood of the Nation survey.

As per the survey, 33.2 per cent respondents from across 30 states voted Adityanath as the most popular CM across the country. Kejriwal was a distant second with 13.8 per cent polling for him.

Even though Yogi Adityanath is the most popular CM across the country, his performance rating in Uttar Pradesh saw a dip. The survey also suggested that 39 per cent people were satisfied with the work done by CM Yogi, a decline of 12 per cent from February 2024.

The decrease in Yogi's popularity can be attributed to the BJP's below par performance in Uttar Pradesh in the recent Lok Sabha elections 2024. In the recently conducted Lok Sabha elections, the BJP could secure only 33 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

NDA allies -- Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtriya Lok Dal and Anupriya Patel's Apna Dal (Soneylal) -- secured 2 seats and 1 seat respectively. The INDIA bloc delivered a surprise victory in the Lok Sabha polls as the Samajwadi Party secured 37 seats whereas the Congress got 6.

What does poll say about other CMs?

Mamata Banerjee was the third most popular CM with a total of 9.1 per cent votes. The lowest on the popularity charts were Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (4.7 per cent) and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu (4.6 per cent).

Furthermore, the survey stated that around 35 per cent people were satisfied whereas 28 per cent were dissatisfied with CM Eknath Shinde's performance.

Another 31 per cent people were satisfied with his work to some extent, implying public support for CM Shinde. Moreover, voters of Maharashtra were not impressed with the role of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) bloc.

The MOTN survey indicated that 30 per cent respondents were not satisfied with the opposition's role in the state. It also said that only 11 per cent respondents found the opposition's role to be satisfactory whereas 21 per cent were satisfied to some extent. Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year.