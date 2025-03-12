Yogi Adityanath's big statement: 'Sambhal existed before Islam, Vishnu temple destroyed in 1526'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that forcibly seizing someone's faith and trampling over their beliefs is unacceptable, especially when we know the truth about Sambhal. He claimed that the site has been referenced in scriptures over 5,000 years old, predating Islam, and that a Vishnu temple there was demolished in 1526.

“Sambhal has been mentioned in scriptures that are 5,000 years old. They contain references to Lord Vishnu’s future incarnation. Islam, on the other hand, emerged only 1,400 years ago. I am talking about something that predates Islam by at least 2,000 years,” Adityanath said, asserting that Sambhal represented “historical truth.”

He said the evidence for these things has existed for centuries. "Remember, in 1526, a temple of Lord Vishnu in Sambhal was demolished. Two years later, in 1528, the Ram temple in Ayodhya was destroyed.”

The chief minister was speaking at an event in Lucknow titled ‘Manthan: Kumbh and Beyond’, organised by RSS-linked weeklies Organiser and Panchjanya. His comments come amid tensions in Sambhal, where a court-ordered survey at a mosque has triggered controversy over claims that it was built on a demolished temple.

‘Sambhal has always been a pilgrimage site’

Adityanath stated that Sambhal has “always been a pilgrimage site”, with 68 sacred places, out of which 18 have been reclaimed so far. “There were 19 ancient wells, which we have revived. After 56 years, for the first time, there was the ritual offering of water at Lord Shiva’s temple in Sambhal,” he added.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, he said, “What were these so-called leaders doing all this time? They have only been busy dividing people in the name of religion and caste.” He challenged them to “first read the scriptures before attempting to debate me".

The chief minister said India was set to lead the world in the 21st century and pointed to the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January 2024 as a key event. “After 500 years, Lord Ram was finally enshrined at his birthplace. The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in 2025 is another example to those who doubted the state’s management of such events,” he said.

‘The world is following India’s lead’

Adityanath asserted that India was gaining global influence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing international recognition. “Wherever Modi goes, the world welcomes him with great respect, feeling honoured to host him,” he said.

He also referenced Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, saying, “Indonesia celebrates ‘Ramleela’ as its national festival. Its currency features Lord Ganesha, and its national airline is named after Garuda. This should be a lesson for many.”

Referring to a statement by the President of Indonesia, Adityanath said, “He himself said that if his DNA were tested, it would be found to be Indian.” Taking a dig at political rivals, he added, “Those who thrive on India’s resources should first get their DNA tested before making statements. They should stop glorifying foreign invaders. Otherwise, when historical truths like those of Sambhal come to light, they will have nowhere to hide.”