'You watch anime?': Nirmala Sitharaman's Magsaysay shoutout to Hayao Miyazaki has internet stunned

In a surprising revelation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared her admiration for anime, particularly the works of Hayao Miyazaki, the renowned Japanese animator and co-founder of Studio Ghibli.

Her unexpected fondness for Miyazaki’s films, such as "My Neighbour Totoro" and "Kiki’s Delivery Service," surprised many on X.

Related Articles

Sitharaman in a post expressed her delight at Miyazaki winning the Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia's prestigious honor, often referred to as the continent's Nobel Prize.

She noted that she could watch Miyazaki’s creations "any number of times" and emphasized that anime holds valuable lessons for adults, stating, “Anime have much for adults, and Miyazaki serves them like a magician.”

The revelation sparked widespread reactions on social media. Users on X expressed their amazement, with one asking, "You watch anime?" and another saying, "Wow, didn't expect this tweet."

An anime fan even chimed in with, "Anime supremacy."

Co-founder of #StudioGhibli #HayaoMiyazaki gets the Ramon Magsaysay award.

His masterpieces are “My Neighbour Totoro” and “Kiki’s Delivery Service—can watch them any number of times.

Anime have much for adults and Miyazaki serves them like a magician. https://t.co/ymBxbxUoPG — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 1, 2024

One user remarked, "I never thought a government official, especially a sitting minister, would talk about anime. But here we are—it's surprising, and I’m all for it."

Another user quipped, "We found out Nirmala ma'am is an anime fan before GTA 6!"

Hayao Miyazaki, celebrated for his unique storytelling and animation style, co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985. His films, known for exploring themes of nature, human connection, and life’s complexities, have garnered global acclaim. Miyazaki’s works, including “Spirited Away” and “The Boy and the Heron,” have won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature Film in 2001 and 2023, respectively.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation recognized Miyazaki for his ability to convey profound themes in a way that resonates with both children and adults, making him a pioneer in the world of animation. The award ceremony will take place in Manila this November, where Miyazaki and other laureates will be honored.

