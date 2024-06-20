'You would have to go to Himalayas if...': NCP fires back at Shinde Sena over comment against Ajit Pawar  

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday claimed Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti alliance was "saved" in the Lok Sabha polls because of the "timely" entry of Ajit Pawar. NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari wondered why attempts were being made by the BJP and Shiv Sena leaders to create a "discord" in the alliance. His comment came after Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam on Wednesday said that Ajit Pawar made a "backdoor entry" into the ruling alliance.

Ajit Pawar joined the Shiv Sena-BJP state government in July last year along with many other MLAs, leading to a split in the NCP founded by Sharad Pawar.

Kadam on Wednesday claimed Ajit Pawar made a "backdoor entry" into the Mahayuti alliance. "It would have been okay if he hadn't come for some days," the Shiv Sena leader said on Wednesday. Reacting to the comments, Mitkari claimed, "You were saved because of the timely entry of Ajit Pawar, else you would have to go to the Himalayas."

The Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and NCP won just 17 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Ajit Pawar's NCP emerged as the worst performer as it could win only 1 of 4 seats. The NCP also lost its stronghold Baramati. The BJP bagged 9 seats and Shiv Sena won 7. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, on the other hand, bagged 30 seats.

Soon after the results came out, RSS leader Ratan Sharda said the induction of Ajit Pawar into the NDA had dented the BJP's image and cost the alliance in Maharashtra. In the last parliamentary elections, the NDA had won 41 seats but that number plunged to 17 this time.

Meanwhile, the Shinde Sena has demanded 100 seats to contest in the upcoming assembly elections. "We should get 100 seats to contest, and we will make sure that we win 90 out of them," Kadam said on Wednesday. The NCP has also expressed its desire to contest 80-90 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)