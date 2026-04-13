'Young, globally educated': RPG Group's Harsh Goenka praises Nepal's new cabinet

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka on Monday praised the composition of Nepal's new cabinet, highlighting its relatively young and highly educated members.

Sharing a graphic of the 2026 cabinet on X, Goenka wrote: "Nepal's new cabinet stands out - young, highly qualified, and globally educated. Something worth reflecting on for our own leaders!"

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The chart shows that many ministers in the new cabinet are in their 30s and 40s, with several holding advanced degrees from international institutions.

According to the graphic, Prime Minister Balendra Shah is 35 and holds a master's degree in structural engineering. Other key portfolios such as finance, foreign affairs, and health are also held by ministers with postgraduate or doctoral qualifications from universities in countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Nepal’s new cabinet stands out - young, highly qualified, and globally educated.



Something worth reflecting on for our own leaders! pic.twitter.com/VJBGqBQX18 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 13, 2026

Several ministers have academic backgrounds in public policy, economics, engineering, and public health, while others hold degrees in law, business administration, and literature.

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The data also indicates that Nepal has appointed relatively young leaders across major ministries such as home affairs, infrastructure, energy, education, and agriculture.

The finance portfolio is held by Dr Swarnim Wagle, 52, who holds a PhD in Economics from the Australian National University and an MPA from Harvard. His academic background places him among the most highly qualified members of the cabinet.

Home affairs is led by Sudan Gurung, 30, one of the youngest ministers. He has A-Levels, equivalent to higher secondary education, making him an outlier in a cabinet otherwise dominated by postgraduates.

The foreign affairs ministry is headed by Shishir Khanal, 47, who holds a master's degree in public policy from the University of Wisconsin.

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The education portfolio is with Sasmita Pokharel, in her early 30s, who has a master's degree in English literature.