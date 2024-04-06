scorecardresearch
YouTuber Elvish Yadav and 8 others charged in snake venom-at-rave case

Elvish Yadav faced charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

YouTuber Elvish Yadav faces charges under the Indian Penal Code YouTuber Elvish Yadav faces charges under the Indian Penal Code

In connection with the snake venom-rave party case, Noida Police filed a chargesheet against YouTuber Elvish Yadav and eight others. The 1,200-page chargesheet has found evidence of exotic snake smuggling and rave parties.

On March 17, Elvish Yadav was taken into custody for allegedly supplying snake venom during a rave party in Noida. After that, he appeared in court and was given a 14-day judicial detention period.

Twenty millilitres of snake venom was found on the accused by Noida police.

However, five days after his arrest, he was granted bail by a court in Noida in the drugs case.

The YouTuber faced charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Elvish Yadav was one of six persons mentioned in a formal complaint filed on November 3, 2017, at the Sector 49 Police Station in Noida.

The latest chargesheet mentions that the Noida Police filed a complaint that Elvish Yadav had been in contact with the snake charmers. It also discusses the rationale for the case's NDPS imposition.


 

Published on: Apr 06, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
