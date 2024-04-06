BJP Foundation Day 2024: Celebrations across Uttar Pradesh ahead of Lok Sabha polls

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares to celebrate its 44th Foundation Day today, celebrations are set to begin in Uttar Pradesh, as all of the party's 1.63 lakh booth unit offices in the state will participate in the commemoration.

In a virtual meeting presided over by BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state unit general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, comprehensive discussions were held regarding the logistical preparations for the Foundation Day festivities happening today.

Related Articles

Meanwhile, a statement issued on Thursday detailed the party's plans, emphasising the combined efforts to reach out to voters and rally support for the BJP's electoral campaign. The BJP intends to engage with the public, conveying its message and rallying support for a resounding victory in the upcoming elections through a series of carefully curated programs.

The statement further underscored that Foundation Day programs would be conducted at each of the 1.63 lakh booth unit offices spread across the state, emphasising the party's grassroots approach and commitment to inclusive engagement.

The forthcoming celebration holds particular significance amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, where the BJP aims to utilise the occasion to connect with the electorate and garner support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election bid.

The Bharatiya Jana Sangh, established in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, is where the BJP started. After the Bharatiya Jana Sangh merged with several other political groups, the Bharatiya Janata Party was formally founded on April 6, 1980.