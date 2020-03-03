Air India tells crew to stay at home after Delhi resident tests positive for coronavirus

National carrier Air India has asked crew members of its February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight to quarantine themselves for 14 days. The move came after a New Delhi-based resident tested positive for coronavirus. The man travelled on an Air India's Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25.

As a result, Air India has told its 10 crew members, including commander and co-pilots, to remain isolated for 14 days at their homes.

"The crew members of February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight will remain in isolation for 14 days at their respective homes. If, during this period, they show any symptoms related to novel coronavirus infection, they have to immediately contact doctors," Air India officials told PTI.

On March 2, two fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in the country- one in Delhi and another in Telangana. Consequently, the central government has decided that passengers arriving from Italy and Iran will now also be screened for coronavirus infection at every Indian airport.

Till now, the in-bound passengers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia were being screened.

Overall, India has registered six cases of coronavirus. Three cases were detected in Kerala and West Bengal each. Those identified positive in Kerala were recovered, the government said.

Air India had carried out an emergency rescue operation in Wuhan on January 31 and February 1. Air India sent its two aircraft to Wuhan consecutively for two days. For this, the airline received Letters of Appreciation by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The deadly virus was first detected in China in December last year. Now, the virus has spread to more than 70 countries. In China, coronavirus has taken lives over 3,000 people. Whereas in the US, Italy, and South Korea, the death toll stands at six and fifty two, respectively.

