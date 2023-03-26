Air India welcomes its first airbus A321neo

Tata Group-owned Air India has inducted its first Airbus 321neo. The aircraft registered as VT-RTD took off from Hamburg, Germany on Saturday for Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

"#FlyAI: We're thrilled to welcome our Airbus A321 Neo (VT-RTD). We look forward to welcoming you onboard!," Air India said on Twitter.

This is for the first time that Air India has received delivery of a single-aisle airliner after its acquisition by Tata Group.

On Saturday, Air India announced the departure of its first A321neo from Hamburg, Germany. "#FlyAI: All set to welcome the newest entrant to our AI Family- Airbus A321 Neo (VT-RTD). It’s taken off from Hamburg & we can’t wait to see her land here! This is the 1st A321 Neo (fitted with CFM LEAP 1A Engines) type of aircraft to be inducted by AI," the Indian flag carrier tweeted.

Tata-owned Air India to acquire 250 Airbus aircraft

To boost its domestic and international operations, Air India committed to ordering 250 Airbus aircraft. The commitment includes 140 A320neo and 70 A321neo single-aisle aircraft as well as 34 A350-1000 and six A350-900 wide-body jets.

“Airbus has been a longstanding partner of Air India, and these new aircraft will play an important part in delivering Vihaan.AI, Air India’s comprehensive transformation and growth strategy,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India.

“This is a historic moment for Airbus and for Air India. India is on the verge of an international air travel revolution and we are honoured that our partnership with the Tatas and our aircraft solutions will write that new chapter for the country’s air-connectivity,” Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, had said.

The A321neo is the longest-fuselage member of Airbus’ best-selling, single-aisle A320 Family, comfortably seating 180 to 220 passengers in a typical two-class layout, and as many as 244 in a higher-density arrangement.

The A320neo typically accommodates from 140 to 170 passengers, with a maximum capacity of up to 180 travellers.

