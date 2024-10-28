Airline bomb hoax: Anti-terror agency boosts security at airports after 400 threat calls in 2 weeks

Counter-terrorism law enforcement agency National Investigation Agency has intensified its security efforts across the country, as well as across various airports. This comes amid a string of hoax bomb threats to multiple airlines, taking the number to as much as 400 hoax calls within two weeks. This has prompted widespread concerns about safety and security among passengers.

NIA’s cyber wing has launched a comprehensive analysis of these threat calls, and is focused on ascertaining the motives behind these calls and assessing their authenticity. The agency is trying to identify and eliminate any real threats before they can escalate.

The agency is working closely with various other agencies and implementing enhanced security measures at airports. By pooling resources and information, the agencies aim to create a robust response system capable of tackling any potential threats in a timely manner.

The NIA has also deployed a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) team at major airports. The BTAC is equipped and trained to respond swiftly to any reported threats or emergencies, further bolstering the safety infrastructure in place at airports.

The authenticity of each call is also being rigorously scrutinised. The measures will ensure the safeguarding of passengers as well as minimising disruptions to airport operations.

A fresh bomb threat was issued to 27 flights on Friday, leading to increased security measures at various airports. The affected flights include services by SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara. Six Air India flights, along with seven flights each from SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Vistara, were impacted by the threat. This incident follows a similar threat on Thursday, which affected 95 flights operated by IndiGo, Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet, Alliance Air, and Akasa Air.