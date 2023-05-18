Akasa Air expands operations to Kolkata, says now present across all Indian metros

Low-cost airline Akasa Air on Thursday said it has added Kolkata as its 17th destination, thus marking its presence across all major cities of India.

The first flight will depart from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata for Guwahati at 17:55hrs on May 18, according to a press release by the company. Late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has announced that it will operate daily non-stop flights connecting Kolkata with Bengaluru and Guwahati.

“We are delighted to launch operations from Kolkata, our second destination in the state of West Bengal,” Akasa Air Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Praveen Iyer said.

“The launch of flights from the city to Bengaluru and Guwahati will further ease travel to the Eastern belt of the country, strengthening the nation’s overall air connectivity. We hope that travellers will appreciate the option of flying India’s most dependable and affordable airline on these routes.” Iyer added.

Kolkata is Akasa Air’s second destination in the state of West Bengal after Bagdogra. The launch of operation from the city will help inter-state connectivity.

Since the launch of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed low cost-airline Akasa Air, has carried over 2 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with an announced network of 36 unique routes connecting 17 cities namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer of Akasa Air said: “We are pleased to bring the Akasa experience to Kolkata. Akasa Air is committed to offering a distinguished flying experience to its customers for which the airline has introduced multiple industry-first, customer-friendly products, and services such as Café Akasa, and Pets on Akasa.”

“As we rapidly expand our network, we look forward to hosting an increasing number of travellers and providing them with a memorable journey onboard,” Coutinho added.

