Akasa Air readies to go international as it inducts 20th aircraft to fleet

Akasa Air on Tuesday inducted its 20th aircraft, a Boeing 737-8-200 in its fleet, making it eligible to fly internationally. Regulations require airlines to have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to become eligible for international operations.

"Thrilled to welcome our 20th aircraft in Bengaluru today! This landmark addition to our fleet also makes us the first airline in Asia to receive the Boeing 737-8-200 aircraft," Akasa Air tweeted.

Akasa Air reached a fleet size of 20 aircraft within a year of commencing operations.

Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said, "Today’s landmark addition to our fleet, heralds the international chapter of growth in Akasa’s story, and makes us extremely optimistic about our future. We are very excited at the prospect of showcasing our unique and distinct service to the world."

Since launching commercial operations in August last year, Akasa Air has flown over 4 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with a published network of 35 unique routes connecting 16 Indian cities.

The Boeing 737-8-200 aircraft aligns with Akasa Air’s continued efforts to control operating costs while enhancing the customer experience, the airline said in a statement. "The 737 MAX family provides greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% compared to those it replaces. In addition, the 737 MAX is a quieter airplane with a 50% smaller noise footprint than replacement airplanes," it added.

The 737-8-200 offers a balance of airline economics and unparalleled customer experience that is a perfect fit for Akasa and allows the airline to deliver on its promise of service excellence, Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, said.

Akasa Air, which was co-founded by late billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has reported a loss (operating result) of Rs 602 crore for eight months in FY23.

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Civil Aviation shared Akasa Air’s operating revenues and expenses for the last fiscal. Akasa Air started its operations in August 2022.

The airline earned Rs 777.8 crore, while its operational expenditure stood at Rs 1,866 crore till March 2023, the MCA data said. The airline has said the expense was mainly due to pre-operating costs and the cost of setting up stations and new routes.

