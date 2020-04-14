Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: Govt suspends domestic, international flights till May 3

Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: In wake of the extended lockdown in India, all domestic and international flights have been suspended till May 3, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has said. "All domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till11:59pm of 03 May 2020," the aviation regulator DGCA tweeted. However, restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.

The decision was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nation-wide lockdown would be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, state-owned Air India had already announced suspension of its flights till April 30. But now, all the airlines will have to follow the latest government order by suspending their domestic as well as international operations by 19 more days.

Earlier, the Indian Railways extended the suspension of its passenger services by 19 more days till May 3. "We have taken the decision keeping in view the extended lockdown period. More updates will be available shortly," a railway official told PTI. Earlier, all passenger services were cancelled till April 14 midnight.

India has reported 8,988 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, April 14), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 339. As many as 1035 patients have been cured or discharged and 1 migrated.

