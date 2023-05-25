Dubai-bound IndiGo flight suffers bird-hit on Mangaluru International Airport, over 160 passengers deplaned

A Dubai-bound IndiGo aircraft which was moving on the runway of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) suffered a bird hit on Thursday morning, after which more than 160 passengers had to be deplaned.

The incident took place at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) at 8.25 am on IndiGo flight 6E 1467 IXE-DXB, according to a report by India Today. The pilot immediately informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the take-off was aborted, following which the plane returned to the airport apron, where flights are parked.

The 160 passengers were deplaned and the aircraft was declared aircraft on ground (AOG) for a thorough engineering inspection.

Subsequently, these passengers were accommodated on another IndiGo aircraft that had arrived from Bengaluru. The rescheduled Dubai flight left at 11.05 am.

A similar incident had occurred last month as well when a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi after a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft suffered a bird hit soon after take-off.

Another IndiGo aircraft travelling from Surat to Delhi was redirected to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird hit during a climb at Surat. DGCA had said that due to the bird hit, the engine fan blades were found to be broken during the ground inspection.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath)

