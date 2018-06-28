GoAir, Indigo offering domestic travel starting at Rs 1,200

GoAir and Indigo, two of the low-cost carriers in India, have kicked off the monsoon season by offering flight tickets starting as low as Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,200 respectively. The offer is valid until June 30th, 2018. Travelers can book tickets for travelling between July 10 and September 30, 2018.

GoAir flight details:

Tickets starting at Rs 1,199 are available for flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Flights from Kolkata to Patna start at Rs 1,366; from Bagdogra to Guwahati at Rs 1,402; from Bengaluru to Hyderabad at Rs 1,406; from Ahmedabad to Mumbai at Rs 1,418; from Mumbai to Leh at Rs 4,850; and from Bengaluru to Port Blair at Rs 5,201.

Indigo flight details:

Under the monsoon offer by IndiGo, flights between Delhi and Jaipur cost Rs 1,200. Flights from Chennai to Bengaluru start at Rs 1,280; from Bagdogra to Guwahati start at Rs 1,370; from Ahmedabad to Mumbai at Rs 1,386; from Delhi to Dehradun at Rs 1,597; from Delhi to Pune at Rs 2,660; and from Bengaluru to Delhi at Rs 2,987.