GoAir puts 10 lakh seats up for sale at Rs 1,099 starting fare

Budget carrier GoAir on Saturday launched its 'Great Festivals Sales' that will end on August 9. The airline has offered 10 lakh seats at a heavily-discounted ticket price, starting as low as Rs 1,099 for a one-way travel across its network.

The tickets can be booked till August 9 for a travel period of five months- August 4 to December 31, 2018.

There are extra benefits for customers who will book their tickets through Paytm, company website and mobile app. Customers will get an extra five per cent cashback of up to Rs 250 on payment made through Paytm for all bookings under the 'festival season' sale.

The Customers can also avail exclusive deals of up to Rs 3,000 if booked on GoAir website or mobile app.

"GoAir announces special low fares promotion across all sectors with ticket starting as low as Rs 1,099 (all-inclusive) for the travel period from August 4 to December 31, 2018," GoAir said in a press release.

The discounted ticket offer comes with some other additional benefits such as an extra five per cent cash back on payment done through Paytm, a maximum discount of Rs 1,100 or 20 per cent, whichever is lower on ZoomCar as well as Rs 750 discount on the Myntra app or website on spends of Rs 2,500 or more.

The airline currently operates over 1,544 weekly flights to across 23 domestic destinations - Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Hyderabad.

Last month, IndiGo had put 12 lakh seats up for grabs with fares starting at Rs 1,212 for travel across its network, including overseas destinations.

(With inputs from PTI)