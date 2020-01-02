IndiGo flight diverted to Nagpur after aircraft suffers oil leakage mid-air

An IndiGo flight suffered a mid-air scare when the aircraft suffered an oil leakage during flight. The flight had to be diverted. The IndiGo flight, 6E 19, was on its way to Singapore on January 1. The Singapore-bound flight was diverted to Nagpur.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and issued a statement. The airline said that the aircraft was sent for technical inspection. "Flight 6E 19, from Mumbai to Singapore had to be diverted to Nagpur due to a suspected oil leak. The aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection," the airline stated.

The passengers were sent to their destination after a new aircraft was arranged, as mentioned in a report in news agency ANI. "An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers and it took off with a delay of over five hours. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the airline said.

Earlier last month, an IndiGo flight from Mumbai had to return to the airport after the aircraft engine experienced heavy vibration. The airline said that standard procedure was followed and the passengers were returned safely. A week later, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return after the pilot received a caution advisory mid-air regarding a technical glitch.

