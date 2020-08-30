Indira Gandhi International Airport to see 73% decline in traffic in FY21

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) may witness a massive 73 per cent decline in traffic in the current financial year. It is estimated the passengers' footfall at this airport will be roughly 1.8 crore, down from 6.7 crore in the financial year 2020-2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which manages IGI, expects that the airport will see recovery by FY24, with an estimated 7.3 crore flyers. Without coronavirus, the flyers count would have surged to 9.6 crore in FY24, according to Economic Times report.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), between January and July, the country observed merely 3.7 crore domestic flyers, 55 per cent less than 8.2 crore flyers in the same period last year.

Despite the ease in flight restrictions from May 23, the demand has still remained highly muted, DIAL said. It added that the intensity and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on the travel industry is predicted to be far deeper than longer.

All scheduled flights were suspended in the last week of March in India. However, the domestic flights resumed on May 25 in calibrated manner, while international flights are running either through Vande Bharat mission or air tarnsport bubble agreement. Vande Bharat Mission was started to repatriate stranded Indian passengers to their own destination.

