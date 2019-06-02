Technical glitch in GoAir flight; plane makes emergency landing at Aurangabad airport

A technical glitch forced budget carrier GoAir to divert its city-bound flight from Patna to Aurangabad, where it made an emergency landing. Theflight G8-586 had 158 people on board including the crew, GoAir said in a statement.

"GoAir flight G8-586 from Patna to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Aurangabad airport due to technical glitch," the airline said in the statement. All the 158 passengers on board, including crew, landed safely and will be accommodated on an alternate flight to their destination, it added.

5 key factors that will affect Indian equity markets this week

PepsiCo to invest $70 million to set up food manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh

Applying for US visa? Now you need to furnish 5-year social media details