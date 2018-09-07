Anshula Kant appointed new SBI MD; to serve till September 2020

The government on Friday appointed Anshula Kant as Managing Director of State Bank of India. The bank said that Anshula Kant will serve as the MD till she attains the age of superannuation on September 30, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. With her appointment, the India's largest public sector bank has total three MDs, including PK Gupta and DK Khara.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the appointment of Kant as the Managing Director (MD), SBI till the date of her superannuation i.e. September 30, 2020," an order from the Personnel Ministry said. Her name was recommended by the Bank Boards Bureau for the post.

The seat fell vacant after SBI MD B Sriram resigned from the SBI MD post on June 30, days after he was appointed to lead the IDBI Bank as its MD and CEO for three months. Anshula has been serving the bank as its Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since May 2014 and June 2015, respectively.

Anshula Kant, a graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a Post-Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics joined State Bank of India as a probationary officer in 1983. She has handled many crucial assignments over three decades in the bank. She has an extensive experience in retail banking, corporate credit, cross-border trade and banking in developed markets - both retail and wholesale.