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AT-1 bonds explained: Perpetual debt, call options and the risk of losing your investment

AT-1 bonds explained: Perpetual debt, call options and the risk of losing your investment

YESBANK17.50(3.42%)

The Supreme Court’s ruling on YES Bank’s ₹8,415 crore AT-1 bond write-off has renewed attention on these high-risk debt instruments. Here’s how AT-1 bonds work, why they offer higher returns, and what investors need to know about perpetual maturity, call options and the risk of losing their principal.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2026 1:16 PM IST
AT-1 bonds explained: Perpetual debt, call options and the risk of losing your investmentAdditional Tier 1 bonds help banks raise regulatory capital to absorb losses during periods of financial stress.

The Supreme Court’s ruling overturning YES Bank’s ₹8,415 crore Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bond write-off has brought these complex debt instruments back into focus. While AT-1 bonds offer investors higher interest rates than conventional bonds, they carry risks that can include cancellation of interest payments and the loss of the entire principal.

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AT-1 stands for Additional Tier 1. These bonds help banks raise regulatory capital to absorb losses during periods of financial stress. Unlike ordinary bonds, however, they are designed to take losses when a bank faces specified distress conditions.

What makes AT-1 bonds different?

One of their defining features is that they are perpetual instruments, meaning they have no fixed maturity date. An investor cannot demand repayment simply because the bonds have been held for five or ten years. The principal may remain invested indefinitely, subject to the instrument’s terms and applicable regulations.

Banks may have a call option, which allows them to redeem the bonds after a specified period, generally at least five years for qualifying instruments. However, this is the bank’s option, not the investor’s right. Redemption is subject to regulatory approval and applicable conditions.

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If the bank does not exercise the call, the bonds continue to remain outstanding. Investors therefore cannot treat the first call date as a guaranteed repayment date.

Can investors lose their entire investment?

Yes. AT-1 bonds can be written down or converted into equity when specified contractual and regulatory triggers are activated. A write-down can reduce the principal partially or entirely, potentially leaving investors with no recovery on their original investment.

AT-1 bondholders also rank below depositors and higher-ranking creditors in the bank’s claims hierarchy, although they generally rank ahead of equity shareholders under the applicable contractual framework.

The YES Bank case highlights the distinction between the inherent risks of these instruments and the legal authority to exercise those provisions. The bonds worth ₹8,415 crore were written down to zero during the bank’s reconstruction in March 2020. The Supreme Court on October 15, 2026, upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision quashing the write-off.

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What does the verdict mean for investors?

According to Value Research, the disputed amount is equivalent to 2.4 times YES Bank’s FY26 net profit of ₹3,476 crore. The bank had not recognised a specific provision against the litigation, and the ruling requires it to reassess the financial implications.

Value Research also cited CRISIL’s assessment that full reinstatement of the bonds could reduce YES Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by 2.3–2.5 percentage points, even if total capital adequacy remains unchanged.

The ruling does not automatically mean investors will receive the entire principal in cash. The treatment of the bonds, accounting adjustments and coupon payments remains crucial.

For investors, the key lesson is that AT-1 bonds are not substitutes for fixed deposits or conventional debt investments. Higher coupons come with greater complexity, uncertain repayment timelines and the risk of substantial losses.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 16, 2026 1:16 PM IST
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