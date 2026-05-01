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Bank holiday 2026: Are banks closed today, May 1? Check full list

Bank holiday 2026: Are banks closed today, May 1? Check full list

Bank holiday 2026: Is May 1 a bank holiday, according to the RBI? Check the central bank's holiday schedule.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 1, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Bank holiday 2026: Are banks closed today, May 1? Check full listIs today, May 1, a bank holiday across India? Check RBI list

Bank holiday 2026: If you are planning to go to the bank today, it would be advisable to check if it is a holiday for banks in your state. Banks across the country follow the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under categories such as negotiable instruments, closing of accounts or simply national holidays. 

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May 1 is observed as May Day (Labour Day) across the country. Labour Day, synonymous with International Workers’ Day, is a public holiday observed annually to celebrate the labour movement and its achievements. The day has its origins in the labour union movement that advocated for dividing the day into three equal parts, leaving eight hours for work, and splitting the eight hours each for recreation, and rest.

IS IT A BANK HOLIDAY TODAY?

According to the RBI holiday list, May 1 is a bank holiday across multiple states on account of Labour Day, Maharashtra Din, Buddha Purnima, and Birth Anniversary of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. 

May 1 will be a holiday across Agartala (Tripura), Aizawl (Mizoram), Belapur (Navi Mumbai), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Guwahati (Assam), Hyderabad (Telangana), Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Kochi (Kerala), Kolkata (West Bengal), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Nagpur (Maharashtra), New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Srinagar (Kashmir), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh). 

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Banks will be open across Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chandigarh, Gangtok (Sikkim), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kohima (Nagaland), and Shillong (Meghalaya).

ARE ONLINE SERVICES AVAILABLE?

Online banking services will remain operational throughout the year, including on national holidays. Customers can continue to use online and mobile banking without interruption during these periods. In cases where there is a scheduled downtime for maintenance or other reasons, banks will inform their users in advance.

Published on: May 1, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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