Bank holidays in October 2022: Banks to remain closed for 21 days; Check full list

Banks in India will be shut for up to 21 days in October 2022, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed across different states, as per the holidays' list. It must be noted that banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays every month.

Bank holidays in October 2022

October 1 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Sikkim on account of Half yearly closing

October 2 (Sunday): Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 3 (Monday): Durga Puja- Maha Ashtami: Banks will be closed in Sikkim, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Kerala, and Manipur

October 4 (Tuesday): Durga Puja/Maha Navami: Banks will be closed in Karnataka, Odisha, Sikkim, Kerala, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya

October 5 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra: Banks will be closed across India, except in Manipur

October 6 (Thursday): Durga Puja/ Dasain: Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim

October 7 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim

October 8 and October 22: Banks will be closed (second and fourth Saturdays)

October 9,16,23 and 30 (Sunday): All banks will be closed

October 22-24: Banks will be closed for a long weekend during Diwali, except in Sikkim, Telangana and Manipur

October 25-27: Banks will be closed in Gangtok, Sikkim on account of Diwali

Branches of all public sector and private sector banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks will remain shut on the bank holidays notified by the RBI. The holidays will come into effect under three categories, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.



Also read: Axis Bank to acquire 9.94% stake in Go Digit Life Insurance

Also read: Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain closed for 13 days; Check full list