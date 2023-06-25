Bank holidays July 2023: Banks to remain closed on 15 days THIS month; check details here  

Public and private sector banks will remain shut for 15 days in July this year. In addition to weekends, banks will be closed on occasions like Muharram, Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday, Ashoora, and Ker Pooja. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) list of holidays, 8 holidays are state-specific holidays for different festivals across different states and others are weekend holidays.

Banks will remain closed across Jammu and Srinagar on July 5 on the occasion of Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday and across Aizawl on MHIP Day on July 6. Banks will also remain closed on July 11 on the occasion of Ker Pooja across Tripura.

Banks are closed on the occasion of Muharram on July 29 across Tripura, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

The central bank classifies these holidays as Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Bank holidays in July may vary from state to state as holidays are decided by factoring in local festivals.

Bank customers will not face problems with bank-related work as ATMs, cash deposits, online banking, and mobile banking will continue to function as usual.

People are, however, advised to keep a tab on bank holidays in the next month before planning their bank-related work including the exchange or deposit of Rs 2,000 banknotes. The deadline for exchanging Rs 2,000 notes is September 30.

Banks will remain closed in July 2023

Date Occasion States July 2 Sunday July 5 Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday Jammu and Srinagar July 6 MHIP Day Mizoram July 8 Second Saturday July 9 Sunday July 11 Ker Pooja Tripura July 13 Bhanu Jayanti Sikkim July 16 Sunday July 17 U Tirot Sing Day Meghalaya July 21 Drukpa Tshe-zi Sikkim July 22 Fourth Saturday July 23 Sunday July 28 Ashoora Jammu and Srinagar July 29 Muharram (Tajiya) Tripura, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh July 30 Sunday July 31 Martyrdom Day Haryana and Punjab

Also Read: Monsoon alert: IMD issues ‘orange’ alert; very heavy rainfall predicted in these states for next 3 days

Also Read: Adipurush box office collection day 9: Prabhas’ film sees slight recovery; collects Rs 5.25 cr on Saturday