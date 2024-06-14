Eid bank holiday June 2024: Are banks open or closed on Bakrid? Check details here

Banks will be closed on Monday, June 17, 2024, for Eid ul-Adha. For both public and private banks across India, this means a full day of closure.

Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and other banking transactions will be unavailable.

Here's a quick look at the upcoming bank holidays in June 2024:

June 15, 2024 (Saturday): 3rd Saturday (Banks Open) - Most of India (Closed in Aizawl, Bhubaneswar)

June 16, 2024 (Sunday): Weekly Holiday - All of India

June 17, 2024 (Monday): Eid ul-Adha - All of India

June 18, 2024 (Tuesday): Eid ul-Adha (Additional Day) - Jammu, Srinagar

Typically, banks are closed on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of each month, and on all Sundays. In June 2024, June 15 is the 3rd Saturday, so banks will generally remain open, except in Aizawl and Bhubaneswar where local holidays apply.

For Eid ul-Adha, banks in Jammu and Srinagar will observe an extended holiday. They will be closed from June 16 (Sunday) through June 18 (Tuesday), making it a three-day break.

If you have any urgent banking needs, it's a good idea to handle them by June 14 to avoid any inconvenience. Plan ahead to ensure your transactions are completed on time.