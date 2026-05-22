SBI staff strike: Workers’ federation calls for two day nationwide protest on May 25, 26

SBI staff strike: State Bank of India (SBI) staff have threatened to go on a strike on May 25 and 26 over a host of demands, including outsourcing of permanent jobs. If the strike takes place, then the bank’s operations will be affected for five consecutive days.

Here’s how the SBI services may be affected in the coming days:

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May 23: Fourth Saturday, a bank holiday

May 24: Weekly holiday

May 25 and 26: SBI staffers strike

May 27: Eid-UI-Adha-(Bakri-Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha (across most states)

“Please be advised that the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) has given a notice for a two-day strike on 25th and 26th May 2026. While we are making efforts to provide essential services in the Branches, customers are requested to:

Use ATMs/ADWMs for their cash requirements

Use Customer Service Points (CSPs)

Prefer Internet Banking, YONO, Mobile Banking, UPI & other digital channels,” said SBI on social media.

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WHAT IS THE STRIKE ABOUT?

The AISBISF union has put forward several demands, including the recruitment of messengers and Armed Guards, and a change in the Pension Fund Manager option for NPS employees.

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The union has urged the bank to stop outsourcing permanent jobs, highlighting risks such as data leaks, misuse, fraud, and identity theft. It warned that these risks could damage customer trust and expose the bank to reputational and legal consequences.

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Another important demand is the appointment of the Workmen's Employee Director on the board. The union stated that despite the provision for appointment from a panel submitted by the representative union, this right has been consistently ignored. It described this as a deliberate denial of workmen's representation at the highest decision-making level.

The Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner is set to hold a conciliation meeting on May 23 with the union and management to find common ground and prevent a strike.