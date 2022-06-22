GAIL plans to enter distributed LNG production business

State-owned natural gas processing and distribution company GAIL has announced plans to enter into distributed Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production with the vision to cater to the demand from off-grid locations and the transportation industry in the country.

In what the company termed a first-of-its-kind initiative in its press release, the company has already placed an order for two small-scale liquefaction skids that can produce LNG on a pilot basis.

The company stated that the process of liquefaction will be carried out using movable liquefaction skids that are based on exclusive technology. These plants will reportedly facilitate the installation of LNG filling stations and bunkering, as well as the liquefaction of natural gas in new CGD regions and other remote fields.

The company further claimed in its statement to the press that the deployment of portable and scalable liquefaction machines would be a first for the country.

The project aims to provide the Government of India's focused programmes with additional momentum in their pursuit of raising the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix. Additionally, GAIL is in talks to manufacture liquefaction skids in India.

