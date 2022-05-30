Sterlite Power bags orders worth Rs 1600 cr across its solutions biz

Power transmission developer Sterlite Power announced on Monday that it has secured multiple orders worth around Rs 1600 crore across its solutions business in the domestic and international markets.

The company has secured orders from customers like Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), and West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (WBSETCL) in the MSI (Master System Integrator) segment.

The firm, in an official statement, explained that the orders are for the installation and supply of high-performance conductors and reconductoring solutions for transmission projects.

In the products segment, Sterlite Power has acquired strategic maiden orders of EHV cables for state transmission utilities in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka and orders for overhead lines from large and reputed international customers in North America and CIS regions.

Commenting on the order wins, Manish Agarwal, CEO - India Transmission Business, Sterlite Power, said, "We are happy to win these new orders across our Solutions business which significantly adds to our robust order book. Our integrated model provides us with a strategic advantage in delivering complex projects successfully while also diversifying our revenue base."

As part of its solutions business unit, Sterlite Power manufactures and sells a portfolio of products, covering high performance conductors, OPGW and EHV power cables, to international customers, including central and state electricity transmission companies.

Recently, Sterlite Power had secured bids for inter-state transmission system projects in J&K as well as North-East India under its infrastructure business segment. The Kishtwar transmission project is based in Jammu & Kashmir and comprises a 400/132kV GIS substation at Kishtwar and 400 kV Kishenpur - Dulhasti LILO (Line in Line out) transmission line. The Nangalbibra - Bongaigaon transmission project involves the construction of around 300 ckt km of transmission lines and a greenfield substation with 320 MVA transformation capacity across the North-Eastern terrain of Assam and Meghalaya.

